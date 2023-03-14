Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actress Genelia Deshmukh recently visited her alma mater St Andrew's College in Mumbai.

She paid a visit to the college to attend her niece's concert.

Sharing a video from her nostalgia-filled day, Genelia wrote, "This week my niece Nitara whose all of 2 years invited me to her concert at her school @earlywonders And guess what it was going to be held in my college auditorium.. @standrewscollegemumbai -- Now that's what I call truly special..The same entrance..The Same steps to my college The basketball court where we have had so many college test and socials...And then the good old auditorium..And of course my little baby girl performing on the same stage I once performed many years ago...Got me all nostalgic...College memories are just that all that and more."

Through the clip, she showed the audience her college premises. She also dropped pictures from her college days.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpwdelzp6C_/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

While she continued to make cameo appearances throughout these years through projects such as Jai Ho and Force 2, Ved is her full-fledged role since the 2012 Telugu project, Naa Ishtam. She is reportedly all set to return to the South film industry as well with a Telugu-Kannada film, Production No.15. (ANI)

