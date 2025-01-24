Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Following this morning's Oscar announcement, 29-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet is celebrating a significant milestone in his career -- receiving his second Best Actor nomination, making him the youngest actor since James Dean to achieve this feat.

As the newly-nominated star gears up to host Saturday Night Live (SNL), the show released a second promo that plays off the excitement of the nomination.

Also Read | 'Sky Force' Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFL7P1TuL1T/

In the promo, Chalamet is seen with 'SNL' cast member Sarah Sherman, who congratulates him on his Oscar nod before jokingly asking, "Did you know I have an Oscar?"

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to Police Custody Till January 29.

Chalamet, who seemed caught off guard by the question, admits that he didn't even know Sherman had been in a movie, adding a humorous twist to the moment.

In addition to hosting SNL, Chalamet will also serve as the musical guest for the night. As the star of 'A Complete Unknown', where he showcased his musical talents, fans can expect him to perform some songs, potentially including a Dylan track or two.

The excitement surrounding Chalamet's dual role on the show comes at a time when he is celebrating his Oscar nomination.

The humorous promo also features Chalamet's unique sense of humour, with the actor showcasing his lighthearted personality.

Ahead of the weekend's episode, the first promo released on Wednesday featured Chalamet indulging in the viral trend of "Chalamet look-alike" contests. In the skit, Chalamet recruits some of his doppelgangers to assist with his duties on SNL.

Fans of Timothee Chalamet can catch the actor's SNL appearance this Saturday at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)