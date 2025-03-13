Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Actor and comedian TJ Miller is now starring in Jason Cook's techno-thriller A.I. Heart You. The stand-up comedian and Silicon Valley star joins an ensemble that includes Zach Gilford, Heather Morris, Kayla Compton and Jonathan Kite.

Miller plays Marco, an eccentric AI tech partner, in the film, which explores artificial intelligence and human relationships. "This is a cautionary tale about AI, but framing it as a tool, not an inherent evil. This is a story about a bad guy enabled by AI, kinda like Faust," said Cook. "We're just grateful to have such an incredible cast to bring it to life," reported Deadline.

Cook and producer Trent Garret are making the movie through their newly formed Blue Collar Productions. It will be the first of four movies in a fully funded slate, as per the outlet.

Cook is also producing the film. It is being shot in Los Angeles and Portland. In addition to Silicon Valley, Miller starred opposite Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in Office Christmas Party.

Miller is no stranger to AI or the Web3 space. A pioneer in comedic NFTs, he has become one of Hollywood's most notable voices in Bitcoin while leveraging blockchain technology to shape the evolving entertainment landscape. Miller has starred in more than 25 major studio films and played pivotal roles in the Deadpool and Transformers franchises. He has also lent his voice to The Emoji Movie, Big Hero 6, and How to Train Your Dragon, as per Deadline. (ANI)

