Washington [US], January 15, (ANI): Hollywood filmmaker and actor Todd Field recently recalled how Tom Cruise helped him out when his debut film 'In the Bedroom' was acquired by Harvey Weinstein's production company, Miramax at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Field was worried because at the time Weinstein was known to reshape the vision of filmmakers. This made Field believe that when his film was acquired, he would have no say in the editing process.

As per the outlet, in an interview with The New Yorker, Field talked about calling Cruise, who gave him some sound advice.

"I was weeping in the bathroom. I called up Tom Cruise and said, 'Something terrible has happened.' He basically said, 'This is how you're going to play it. It's going to take you six months, and you'll beat him, but you have to do exactly what I'm going to tell you to do, step by step,'" Field recalled.

The 'Mission: Impossible' star advised Field to not give Weinstein any pushback and allow him to make all the edits. Further, he told the filmmaker to wait until 'In the Bedroom' tested poorly with audiences and then remind them of how well it did at the film festival. This would lead them to release the film's original cut, reported Deadline.

Cruise's advice ended up working and the movie "grossed more than twenty-five times its budget and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture."

Meanwhile, Field's latest film 'Tar', which is another critically acclaimed work and stars Cate Blanchett, recently took a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category, as per Deadline. (ANI)

