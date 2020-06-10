Entertainment News | Tollywood Bigshots Thank CM Reddy Following Resumption of Film Shooting

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tollywood bigshots, including actors Cheeranjivi and Nagarjuna, thanked Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday, following the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to resume film shooting in the state.

The superstars of the Telugu film industry were joined by 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, producers D Suresh Babu, C Kalyan, Dil Raju, Damodar Prasad, and others.

They discussed several problems faced by the industry due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the meeting. The CM assured them full cooperation for the development of the Telugu film industry in the state.

The film industry representatives had reached Amaravati on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet the CM earlier today.

Although the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) is based in Hyderabad, most of the outdoor shootings take place in the Andhra region. After bifurcation of the state, the base of TFI remained in Hyderabad itself.

This also marks the first delegation meeting of the Tollywood with the Reddy ever since he took charge of the state.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had met Reddy on October 14, 2019, five months after the YSRCP Chief won in the state assembly elections. (ANI)

