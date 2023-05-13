Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Actor Tom Hanks is going to narrate the wildlife series 'The Americas' which will be his first unscripted entertainment series.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, 'The Americas', an epic natural history series, was first planned more than three years ago by then-NBC boss Paul Telegedy.

Also Read | Mother’s Day 2023 Special: From Aarya To Mai, 5 Films On OTT To Watch With Your Mom.

The wildlife series will now get released on the network next year as part of its midseason schedule. The series' music is developed by two-time Academy Award winner, Film score composer Hans Zimmer.

The series will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas - Earth's largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles - and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world, as reported by Deadline.

Also Read | The Mother Movie Review: Jennifer Lopez’s Badassery Doesn’t Fire Up This Unremarkable Action-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tom was recently in the headlines for his latest book 'The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece' which unfolds the journey of making a film for readers.

Hank's iconic movies include 'Forrest Gump', 'The Green Mile' and Sleepless in Seattle'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)