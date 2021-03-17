Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): The Emmy-nominated actor Tom Hiddleston will star alongside American actor Claire Danes in the Apple series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel 'The Essex Serpent'.

As per Variety, Hiddleston will play Will Ransome, a trusted leader in a small English community, in the adaptation of Perry's award-winning novel.

'The Essex Serpent' will be directed by Clio Bernard with Anna Symon serving as head writer. The duo will also serve as executive producers along with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman.

Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer. See-Saw Films will produce for Apple. The series is commissioned out of the U.K. by Apple's heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and creative director for Europe worldwide video, Jay Hunt.

Variety had reported in February that Danes was taking over the lead role in the series from actor Keira Knightley.

The drama series will follow a newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He will also reprise the role in the forthcoming 'Loki' Disney Plus series, which will debut in June. His other feature credits include 'Crimson Peak' and 'I Saw the Light,' while he has starred in TV shows like 'The Night Manager' and 'The Hollow Crown. (ANI)

