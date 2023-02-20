Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): After suffering a brain aneurysm, Tom Sizemore is in critical condition.

His manager Charles Lago told Page Six that the actor has been "hospitalised in intensive care."

"He is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," Lago told Page Six.

"His family is aware and waiting for medical updates."

The "Black Hawk Down" star was in his Los Angeles home when he suffered a brain aneurysm at 2 a.m. Saturday and passed out, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, someone located Sizemore and dialled 911. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, despite the fact that paramedics arrived promptly.

The embattled actor has fought openly with drug addiction and has gone into trouble with the law numerous times over the years, as per Page Six.

Sizemore was detained numerous times in the 2000s for a series of drug and domestic violence offences for which he was found guilty, serving a total of 17 months in prison. After divorcing Maeve Quinlan in 1999, he was found guilty of abusing Heidi Fleiss in 2003, leading to one of his most well-known convictions. For drunk driving and drug possession, Sizemore was also detained in 2019 and 2020. (ANI)

