Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): American singer Tony Bennett has become the second-oldest Grammy winner after he, along with Lady Gaga, bagged the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album honour during Sunday night's award ceremony.

The 95-year-old Queens-born musician and Gaga won the award for 'Love for Sale', a tribute album dedicated to late American composer and songwriter Cole Porter.

'Love for Sale' also bagged a Grammy in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category.

In total, Bennett has racked up 20 Grammys over his career, while Gaga has won 13.

The duo was also nominated for Album and Record of the year, Pop Duo/Group Performance and Music video honours.

Earlier, Bennet, who was not present at the ceremony, made a surprise appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards when he appeared in a pre-taped video to introduce Gaga.

She gave a powerful and emotional performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, singing her and Bennett's 'Love for Sale' and 'Do I Love You'. (ANI)

