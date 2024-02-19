Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): The trailer of chapter 2 of Barun Sobti-starrer 'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2' has been unveiled.

The show is based on true events, paying homage to the valor of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur who sacrificed their lives while fighting in a close combat with A++ category terrorists in Kulgam district days after the unfortunate Pulwama Attack on an army convoy, read a statement.

Take a look at the trailer.

Talking about the series, Barun Sobti, who essays the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, shared, "I feel immensely honored to be a part of Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 on Amazon miniTV. Portraying the character of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh has allowed me to explore the depths of patriotism with a profound sense of duty and I can't wait for the audiences to see the heroic story. It's truly a joy to be a part of a story that focuses on the valor, dedication, and sacrifices of our nation's unsung heroes."

Actor Surbhi Chandna, who also plays a pivotal role in the show, expressed her happiness about being a part of 'Rakshak'.

"This journey has been full of enriching experience and honor, leaving an indelible mark on me. The narrative of Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 beautifully captures the spirit of patriotism and pays a heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers. I am immensely proud to contribute to a part of a project that celebrates the unwavering spirit of our nation's heroes." expressed Surbhi Chandna, while talking about being part of the series," she said.

Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 will premiere on Amazon miniTV from 22 February. (ANI)

