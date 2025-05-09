Los Angeles [US], May 8 (ANI): The trailer of 'Clarkson Farm' season 4 has been unveiled.

Season 4 of Prime Video's UK hit will see the ex-Top Gear host buy a pub that will reignite his Farm to Fork restaurant vision, as per Deadline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYOcmbe6PRk

Clarkson's nascent efforts can be viewed in the trailer above. With new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever.

After rounding off Season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, Season 4 returns a few months later to discover that life on the farm has become rather different. Kaleb has embarked on a nationwide tour with a one-man show about farming, Lisa is away working on another new product line, and Jeremy has been left to run the farm by himself.

Season 4's pub vision will see Clarkson try and expand the farm business for the first time.

Episodes one to four will drop on May 23 on Prime Video, followed by five to six a week later and the final two the following week.

