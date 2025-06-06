Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): The trailer of docuseries 'In Transit' has been unveiled.

Produced by Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti under the banner of Tiger Baby, the four-part docuseries is directed by Ayesha Sood.

The project explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals navigating love, identity, and the boundaries of gender in a uniquely Indian way.

Have a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKjL68UNhZq/

Speaking about the docuseries, Zoya Akhtar in a press note said, "In Transit is a very special series for us. At Tiger Baby, we strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories, we hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. With Prime Video's global platform, we believe these narratives can spread love and much needed empathy amongst audiences."

Ayesha Sood also opened up about creating 'In Transit'.

"Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process. Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers. Through our fantastic and heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one's place in the world," she added.

'In Transit' will be out on Prime Video on June 13. (ANI)

