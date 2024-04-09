Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over. Makers of the much-awaited animated mythological film 'Luv You Shankar' starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukerji have unveiled the official trailer.

'Luv You Shankar' promises to weave a magical story of faith, friendship, and adventure.

The film is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, produced by Sunita Desai from SD World Films Production, VisicaFilms Pvt Ltd and stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Mann Gandhi.

Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the endearing bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva.

Sharing his excitement for the film, actor Shreyas Talpade said, "Being part of 'Luv You Shankar' was amazing. It's a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kind of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special and I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film."

Tanisha Mukerji added, "I loved being a part of this special movie. It's a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger."

Talking about the film, director Rajiv S. Ruia shared, "With 'Luv You Shankar,' we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond."

"We are thrilled to share the trailer of 'Luv You Shankar' with the world. It's a movie filled with love and hope, and we can't wait for everyone to see it," Producer Sunita Desai from SD World Film Production also expressed their excitement,

'Luv You Shankar' is slated to release in theatres on April 19, 2024, in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. (ANI)

