Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The wait is over as the trailer of legendary Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' has been unveiled.

The trailer introduces us to Tanvi, a girl who is different but no less. Tanvi The Great is a "testament to the unbreakable spirit of hope and triumph," as per a press note.

Speaking about the film, National Award-winning actor and director Anupam Kher shared, "Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder perhaps even changed. This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less. It's the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army. This is one of the most important films of my career, and I'm confident audiences in India will connect with it just as deeply as those around the world already have."

The film introduces debutant Shubhangi, alongside a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani , Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

At the press meet, Karan expressed excitement for making big screen debut with 'Tanvi The Great'.

"I've been working for the past 16 years, but every time something releases, it still puts you on edge--you get really anxious. While I may not come from a theatre background, my hands and feet still go cold. I end up holding sir's (Anupam Kher) hand and saying, 'Sir, your hands are cold too!' But it feels really good. It doesn't feel like I must have done something right--it feels more like I've been really privileged to receive this kind of respect and honour. I remember when sir called me about a year and a half ago and narrated the concept to me. On day one, he even played the music--and I was sold. I told him, 'Sir, I just want to work with you. We'll figure out the rest along the way'," he said.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. The global distribution is being handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani.

'Tanvi The Great' will be released on 18th July 2025.(ANI)

