New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for global rap sensation Travis Scott's much-awaited debut concert in Delhi this weekend.

Notably, on Friday, BookMyShow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Tourism.

Supported by the Government of Delhi, this partnership will facilitate world-class concerts and live experiences, leveraging the city's robust infrastructure, cultural vibrancy and readiness to host large-scale events, read a press note.

The MoU will enable the entry of more national and international acts into Delhi, strengthen infrastructure, drive skill development and uplift the local ecosystem, reinforcing the capital's growing prominence as India's live entertainment hub.

Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, said, "The concert economy is a very interesting and fast-evolving space, with live entertainment in India growing nearly 15% every year. With one of the largest youth populations in the world, a majority under the age of 35, India has the perfect demographic foundation driving this growth. Delhi is poised to become the cultural and creative capital of the country, and the entire Delhi Government stands ready to support the expansion of live events and further boost the concert economy."

Over 3,400 personnel - including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert.

The Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have worked closely with the organisers to coordinate road closures, traffic diversions and parking facilities, ensuring smooth access and circulation for attendees before and after the shows.

Kapil Mishra, Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Delhi, said, "The Prime Minister has spoken about the 'concert economy', and the MoU we have signed today is a first step towards establishing Delhi as the cultural and creative hub of India. The city is transforming constantly, and bringing large-scale live events to Delhi remains one of our core areas of focus."

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said,"This is a defining moment for Delhi and for India's live entertainment story. It demonstrates what's possible when government, city authorities and private partners align behind one vision - to deliver a global experience that is truly world-class."

Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

