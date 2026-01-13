New Delhi, January 13: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Male and Female Recruitment Examination 2025. Following the completion of the computer-based test (CBT) held between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026, the commission published the response sheets today, January 13, at ssc.gov.in. This announcement allows thousands of candidates to cross-reference their marked responses with the official answers and estimate their scores for the 7,565 available vacancies.

Accessing Response Sheets and Answer Keys

Candidates can now download their individual response sheets by logging into the official SSC portal. The portal requires candidates to use their unique Registration Number and Password to access the documents. The commission has emphasised that these documents - including the question paper and the tentative answer key - will only be available for a limited time. Aspirants are strongly advised to download and save a digital copy or printout of their response sheets immediately, as they will not be accessible once the designated window closes. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date: NTA To Close Application Window on January 14, Know How To Apply Online Before Deadline Ends.

Objection Window and Fee Structure

Along with the release of the answer keys, the SSC has opened a formal "Challenge Module" for candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answers.

Objection Period: Challenges can be submitted online from January 13 to January 16 until 6:00 PM.

Fee: A non-refundable fee of INR 50 per question challenged must be paid through the online portal.

Requirements: Candidates must provide valid documentary proof or justification for each objection raised.

The commission will review all submitted representations through a panel of subject matter experts. If an objection is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised, and a Final Answer Key will be published before the declaration of the results.

Selection Process and Next Steps for Delhi Police Recruitment 2025

The CBT is the first stage of the multi-tiered selection process for the Delhi Police. Based on the performance in the written exam and the final answer keys, candidates will be shortlisted for the next phase:

PE&MT: Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (conducted by Delhi Police).

Medical Examination: To ensure candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.

Document Verification: Final checking of educational and category certificates. What Are Form A and Form B? All You Need To Know As Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Releases November 2025 Exam Results at msuniv.ac.in.

The written exam results are expected to be announced in late February or early March 2026, following the closure of the objection window. The 2025 recruitment drive is one of the largest for the Delhi Police, targeting 7,565 posts (including 4,408 for General Male candidates and 2,496 for Female candidates). The examination tested candidates on General Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Fundamentals. This cycle follows the recent release of the Delhi Police Driver answer keys on December 31, signalling a rapid progression in the department's current hiring initiatives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ssc.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).