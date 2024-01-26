Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 26 (ANI): Spiritual Leader from Tripura Chitta Maharaj of Santikali Ashram and Chakma Loin loom Shawl Weaver Smriti Rekha Chakma will be among the recipients of Padma awards to be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu this year.

Chitta Maharaj and Smriti Rekha Chakma have been named for the prestigious 'Padma Shri', one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17 FINALE: Badshah Cheers for Munawar Faruqui, Says 'He Will Win'- Watch Video.

Chitta Maharaj of ShantiKali Ashram has been awarded Padma Shri in the category of Others Spiritualism.

On the other hand, Smriti Rekha Chakma has been awarded in the category of Art (Textile-waving-Loinloom).

Also Read | Masters of the Air Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Austin Butler, Callum Turner's Apple TV+ Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Chitra Maharaj has been transforming the lives of many Janjati people through spiritualism and expansion of education.

Smriti Lekha Chakma is a Chakma Lionloom Shwal Weaver, that transforms eco-friendly vegetable diet cotton threads into traditional designs promoting the use of natural dyes.

She also runs a socio-cultural organization to impart training to rural women in the art of weaving and empower them.

Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha congratulated both the recipients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)