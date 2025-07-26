California [US], July 26 (ANI): 'Tron Ares' stole the spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday with its grand laser-light show set to the pulsing original score by Nine Inch Nails (NIN). The panel also included two extended clips from the film and ended with a NIN music video of the original song 'As alive as you need me to be', reported Variety.

The upcoming film is the third film in the 'Tron' franchise. While the previous two films showcased the storyline in the virtual world, the third movie starring Jared Leto takes the action outside the digital world for the first time.

Jared Leto's title character plays a digital soldier brought into the real world by Evan Peters' tech bro character, Julian Dillinger (the namesake of the villain from the 1982 film). Bridges is reprising his role as Flynn, reported Variety.

At the comic con, the first clip from the film debuted the first lightcycle chase in the movie, in which Dillinger appears to digitally "print" Ares and his compatriot Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith), as well as their lightcycles, according to the outlet.

He then says they have only 30 minutes to find Eve Kim (Greta Lee), who has left Dillinger's company, Encom, with a memory stick containing important code.

Ares uses traffic cameras to find Eve on her motorcycle; they almost capture her, slicing a police car in half in the process with the blade of light that streaks from behind the lightcycles. However, Eve ultimately eludes them and ends up taking out Athena and commandeering her lightcycle, as reported by Variety.

According to Variety, in the second clip, Eve has entered the Grid, and Ares rescues her from an ocean of digital water. He materialises a lightboat and races it to a portal into the real world, as Athena sends three drones to pursue them.

Eve can hardly believe the sleek, glass-like beauty of the world that surrounds her, and agrees to help find the code to help Ares, as reported by Variety.

'Tron Ares' is directed by Joachim Rønning.

The first, 1982's 'Tron' stars Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who gets sucked into the computer mainframe known as the Grid.

The movie is best known for its groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery in its visual effects, which helped capture a purely digital world, as reported by Variety.

However, it was far from a blockbuster, grossing roughly USD 50 million worldwide (unadjusted). The sequel, 'Tron: Legacy,' debuted 28 years later, starring Bridges in dual roles as Flynn as an older man and his de-aged digital doppelganger; it grossed a respectable USD 410 million globally.

'Tron: Ares' will debut in theatres on October 10. (ANI)

