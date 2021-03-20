Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for featuring as Bhide in the popular show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video message on Instagram, the actor said he is asymptomatic, healthy and fit, and under home quarantine.

"I have self-isolated. I am under home quarantine. I am following all the rules advised by the doctor and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," he said.

The 44-year-old actor thanked all his well wishers for their prayers and urged everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask and maintain social distance.. I am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care and be safe," he captioned the post.

On Friday, Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the BMC said. The death toll increased to 11,565 after 10 more fatalities.

