New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): An adorable unseen picture from newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivities has gone viral where the latter could be seen applying henna on Farhan's palm.

Shibani's friend, designer Payal Singhal on Tuesday shared a picture of the newlyweds from their mehendi ceremony. In the snap, Shibani could be seen applying henna on Farhan's palm. While the former is seen all decked up, the latter is in his casual attire.

Also Read | Ante Sundaraniki: Makers Unveil a New Poster Ahead of Nani's Birthday, Special Update About the Film to Be Released on February 23!.

"Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs! Shibani and Farhan, thank you for finding each other. You guys are adorable together. Two peas in a pod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after," Payal wrote as she shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost three years, now tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

Also Read | Ghudchadhi: Sanjay Dutt Announces His Next Movie, Starts Shooting.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

They also made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday. The two struck poses for shutterbugs present outside Shibani's residence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)