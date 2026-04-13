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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): A stream of political leaders, film personalities and admirers gathered in Mumbai on Monday to pay their last respects to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose mortal remains were placed for public homage at her residence, draped in the Tricolour.

The veteran singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close an extraordinary career that spanned more than eight decades.

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Among those who paid tribute were NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also visited the residence to offer his respects.

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Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also visited Asha Bhosle's residence to pay his last tribute to the iconic singer.

The Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma, and the state's Minister for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, were among other dignitaries who paid tribute to the revered artist.

Visuals from the residence showed a steady flow of visitors, including family members, members of the film fraternity, officials and fans, all gathering to honour one of India's most iconic voices.

Her final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs and contemporary pop. She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.

Her iconic hits include "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and the rebellious "Dum Maro Dum". Her versatile range spans the soulful ghazal "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to playful classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and the timeless dance anthem "Yeh Mera Dil". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)