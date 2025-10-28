Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her performance in 'Ullozhukku', is set to play the lead role in director Don Palathara's upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Dileesh Pothan in the lead role.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parvathy Thiruvothu shared the announcement of her new project. As per the post, the makers will start shooting the film soon.

"Stepping into a world created by Don Palathara with none other than my favourite Dileesh Pothan. Rolling soon. Can't wait!" wrote Parvathy Thiruvothu.

This project marks Don Palathara's next venture as a writer and director following his critically acclaimed film 'Family', which released in theatres in 2023.

The previous film featured Vinay Forrt, Divya Prabha, Nijla K Baby, Mathew Thomas, and Abhija Sivakala in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Parvathy Thiruvothu will also be seen in the upcoming OTT series 'Storm', which marks the debut of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as a producer.

Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan took to X and wrote, "My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan. Today, as we make this special announcement of HRX Films taking its first steps into the world of storytelling, I Thank our partners at @PrimeVideoIN- @iamgauravgandhi@madhoknikhiland #SahiraNair, for their confidence, encouragement & critical inputs that has only strengthened the core of Storm."

'Storm' boasts a cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rama Sharma and Saba Azad.

With production scheduled to begin soon, Storm is a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai. (ANI)

