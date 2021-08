Los Angeles, Aug 18 (PTI) Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of "Fast and Furious" will open in US theatres in April 7, 2023.

The movie, which will be penultimate chapter of the "Fast and Furious" saga, was earlier scheduled for release on April 2 this year.

Also Read | Ankahi Kahaniya: Netflix Announces New Anthology Film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary; To Stream From September 17.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise's latest movie "F9" had taken over the spot.

"F9" finally debuted in theatres in July.

Also Read | Scenes From a Marriage: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain's HBO Limited-Series To Debut in September This Year (Watch Trailer).

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker previously helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift".

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris ‘Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.3 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw", starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)