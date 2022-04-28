Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning The New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey as they investigated sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein, the upcoming drama 'She Said' is slated to open on November 8.

The film is based on the 2019 book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement' by Kantor, played by Zoe Kazan in the film, while Twohey is being played by Carey Mulligan, reports Variety.

Talking about the controversial incident, Mulligan said, "It caused a domino effect [hastening] the #MeToo movement for lasting change. It was an honor to portray these women."

Kazan, who plays Kantor in the film, noted that the journalists urged their sources to share their stories because "they couldn't change the past, but they could change the future."

Directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the other cast members of the film include Patricia Clarkson and Samantha Morton.

Convicted of attacks on two women, Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape in his New York City criminal trial in 2020. The 69-year-old was then sentenced to 23 years in prison. (ANI)

