American actor Tom Cruise made a spectacular return to CinemaCon, lighting up the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum in his first appearance since the pandemic. This time, he brought an exclusive sneak peek of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the thrilling conclusion to a franchise that has set the standard for action films over the past three decades. Tom Cruise Reveals He Passed Out While Filming an Intense Action Sequence for ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning serves as the gripping conclusion to the franchise that began almost thirty years ago. The story picks up after Dead Reckoning, with Ethan Hunt confronting a rogue AI called The Entity.

On stage, Cruise showered praise on McQuarrie, reminiscing about how he had secretly enlisted him to fine-tune Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol without the team’s knowledge. “He’s the hero of that film and put Skydance on the map,” Tom Cruise remarked.

He continued, “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve.”

Cruise then honoured McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award. Reflecting on his journey, McQuarrie credited Cruise for believing in him when no one else would. “Tom, I’m here because of your vision and trust,” he said, adding that Cruise pushed him beyond his own limits.

As he introduced the trailer, Cruise expressed gratitude to former Mission: Impossible producer Paula Wagner, ex-Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, and all directors who contributed to the franchise, including Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, JJ Abrams, and John Woo. ‘Mission Impossible – The Finale Reckoning’: Tom Cruise Shares Sneak Peek of Underwater Filming Process, Says ’Can’t Wait To Share It With You! (Watch Video & Pic).

Watch 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Teaser Trailer:

The trailer of Mission: Impossible 8 itself promises high-octane action, with Henry Czerny’s Kittridge ominously stating, “If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we have to deal with him.” It features Cruise performing jaw-dropping stunts, including crawling on a flying biplane and jumping off an aircraft carrier. Nuclear missiles are also in play, raising the stakes like never before.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 4DX and IMAX.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).