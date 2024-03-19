Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has a surprise in store for her fans as she is all set to come up with a show titled 'Follow Karlo Yaar'.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the details of the show at an event in Mumbai.

Sandeep Kukreja has directed the show while Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes are the producers.

The Official synopsis of the show read, "Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she's taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together."

Uorfi Javed gained fame after her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. She also acted in several TV shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. She was also seen as Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat Season 2', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

From 2016 to 2017, Uorfi played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus's 'Chandra Nandini'. In 2020, she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Shivani Bhatia. She later played Tanisha Chakraborty in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. In December 2022, she participated in MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant and mischief maker. (ANI)

