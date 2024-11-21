Lucknow, November 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' in Lucknow with the film's cast. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present at the screening. Recently, Yogi Adityanath met with Vikrant at his residence in Lucknow. He shared a picture with the actor on X on Tuesday, writing, "Today, film actor Shri Vikrant Massey made a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow."

Vikrant also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to the UP CM for his kind words about the film."Today got an opportunity to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their appreciation has inspired the entire team of #TheSabarmatiReport. Heartfelt thanks for this respect and affection," he wrote. ‘The Sabarmati Report’: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Praises Vikrant Massey-Starrer Film on Godhra Train Incident and Declares It Tax-Free in the State.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'The Sabarmati Report', describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. He remarked that it is good to see the "truth" coming to light. The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film's trailer. 'The Sabarmati Report' Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Meet MP CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" PM Modi wrote on X. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others attend the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/Db7nutlSpL — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

#WATCH | The star cast of 'The Sabarmati Report' - Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in the state. pic.twitter.com/KIXarLwIkE — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

Recently, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', and congratulated the entire team for bringing the truth in front of the audience. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "All of us came to watch 'The Sabarmati Report' today. This movie is based on facts...It depicts the real stories that happened...This film depicts the reality of the Godhra incident."

