Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Urmila Matondkar penned a lovely note celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Urmila wrote, "Then n now.. 7 years And no... not counting as too busy living it up. Busy celebrating life, love, goodness, kindness n blessings.#happyanniversary #happyanniversarymylove #happyanniversary" The actor shared two throwback pictures with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. In one frame, Urmila was dressed in a red garment, typical of a new bride.

Also Read | Bagheera Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Prabhu Deva-Amyra Dastur’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpU7JBaPxvo/

In another, she was draped in a green saree. In both pictures, she is accompanied by her husband Mohsin.

Also Read | ‘August 16, 1947’: AR Murugadoss Announces the Release Date of His Pan India Film.

Mohsin also took to Instagram to post a lovey-dovey picture with Urmila. He wrote, "Your smile brightens up my life, just like the sun brightens the whole world. I am eternally grateful to be able to call you my wife. Happy Anniversary my love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpT8yveJOJU/

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is a Kashmir-based businessman. The two got married in 2016 in a low-key ceremony.

Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series 'Tiwari' is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)