Model-actress Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post on social media after India cricket team batter-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with a horrible road accident early Friday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sanam Re' actor shared an image of herself dressed in a lacey white suit with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and a glimmering tiara-like headgear. Is Urvashi Rautela ‘Praying’ for Rishabh Pant’s Recovery From His Car Accident? Her New Insta Post Makes Fans Think So!

"Praying," she wrote in the caption along with a white heart emoji, white dove emoji and 8 stars. The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with a serious accident on road from Delhi to Roorkee broke.

Urvashi Rautela's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Fans took to the comment section of Urvashi's post, writing messages wishing the 25-year-old cricketer a speedy recovery. "Wishing Speedy Recovery for Rishabh bhai," a user wrote. "I'm also Praying, Rishab Bhai Get well soon," another user wrote. Rishabh Pant Car Crash Spot Video! Indian Cricketer Hospitalised After Major Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

In 2018, rumours started brewing that Urvashi and Rishabh were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp. In 2019, Rishabh dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. He shared a picture with Isha on Instagram and wrote a message for her, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

The Indian cricketer met with a serious accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant, who was alone in the car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was completely charred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)