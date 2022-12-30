Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee. The Indian cricketer’s car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal, reports ANI. From members of the sports fraternity to fans, all are praying for his speedy recovery and looks like actress Urvashi Rautela too. She shared a post with the caption ‘Praying’ and fans think the post is hinted at Rishabh’s recovery. ‘Wishing Speedy Recovery for Rishabh bhai’, ‘Rp bhai ka accident ho gya’ are some of the comments dropped by fans on her Insta post. Rishabh Pant Car Crash Spot Video! Indian Cricketer Hospitalised After Major Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Urvashi Rautela’s Latest Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

'Get Well Soon Rishabh'

'Love Effects'

After Rishav pant car accident @UrvashiRautela Praying for god this is love effects 😍 pic.twitter.com/7fMHHg8Q3R — ANAND JHA (@anandjh68581397) December 30, 2022

Fans Think So

Sentiments

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)