Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] December 16 (ANI): The students of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara paid tribute to legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died on December 15, at the age of 73 in San Francisco.

Hussain, a global icon in Indian classical music, had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

The news of his death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of Hussain's family. His demise has left a void in the world of music, with tributes pouring in from across the globe.

Hundreds of students from the University gathered to perform table as a homage to the late maestro.

Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts, Professor Gaurang Bhavasar, spoke about Hussain's deep connection with Vadodara.

Sharing his thoughts with ANI, Bhavasar said, "First of all, we offer our tribute to the great guru of tabla, the one who gave tabla global recognition. Ustad Zakir Hussain had a very close relationship with Vadodara. He visited here several times and presented his performances."

He added, "The entire faculty, the family of the Faculty of Performing Arts, and the Maharaja Sayajirao University family are paying tribute to him through the tabla. We believe his legacy will stay with us forever."

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide. (ANI)

