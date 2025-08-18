Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 18 (ANI): Vantara, India's pioneering wildlife rescue and conservation initiative founded by Anant Ambani, inaugurated its flagship Veterinary Training Course on 'Introduction to Conservation Medicine' on Monday at its state-of-the-art facilities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Dr V. Clement Ben, IFS, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority; Digvijay Singh Khati, Former PCCF & CWLW, Government of Uttarakhand; Dr Pradeep K. Malik, Former Senior Professor & Head, Wildlife Institute of India; and Dr Brij Kishor Gupta, Director, GZRRC.

The guests addressed the gathering and underscored the significance of this milestone initiative in advancing wildlife health and conservation.

The three-day programme will take place from August 18 to August 20, bringing together 54 veterinarians from zoos and wildlife care facilities across India. Over the next two days, participants will take part in expert-led sessions and hands-on training aimed at strengthening national capacity in wildlife health management, emergency response, disease surveillance, diagnostics, and preventive healthcare.

The course is being conducted by Vantara's leading specialists in collaboration with distinguished national and international experts. Participants will learn through classroom discussions, clinical demonstrations, and immersive field experiences at Vantara's advanced facilities, including the Wildlife Multispecialty Hospital, Cheetah Conservation Centre, Elephant Care Centre, and Rescue Centre for Herbivores.

Sessions will highlight modern approaches to veterinary care, including emergency field response, anaesthesia, diagnostic methods, and treatment of diverse species. The training will also focus on disease surveillance and zoonotic risks, while emphasising preventive healthcare practices, including nutrition, podiatry, dentistry, and reproductive health for animals under human care.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Brij Kishor Gupta, Director of the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, said, "This programme underscores Vantara's commitment to building a robust veterinary network dedicated to wildlife conservation. By equipping veterinarians with practical expertise and exposure to global best practices, we aim to enhance the long-term care of animals and contribute meaningfully to safeguarding India's rich biodiversity."

The training is being held under Healing the Wild, Vantara's flagship initiative to advance veterinary care, promote scientific wildlife management, and support government-led conservation efforts nationwide. Certificates of Participation will be awarded to all veterinarians at the valedictory session on August 20, marking the successful completion of this training course.

Home to over 150,000 animals from more than 2,000 species and supported by a team of 3,500+ dedicated professionals, Vantara stands as a living example of how compassionate care can transform lives. With its commitment to global standards in animal welfare, Vantara continues to lead capacity-building through landmark events such as last month's National Gajsevak Sammelan, the ongoing international training for wildlife officials from Congo, this National Veterinary Training on Conservation Medicine, and the upcoming National Zoo Directors' Conference in October--platforms that foster collaboration, share knowledge, and shape the future of wildlife conservation. (ANI)

