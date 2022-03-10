Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's love drama 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' has completed five years since it was released.

Marking the special occasion, director Shashank Khaitan took to Instagram and recalled helming the project.

"A film extremely close to my heart... with people I love dearly ... A film for which even today I get so much appreciation and love. Sincere gratitude @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @aliaabhatt @varundvn @dharmamovies," he wrote.

He also took to Instagram Story and dropped a video comprising of several scenes from the hit film.

Varun re-shared the same video on his Instagram to celebrate the five years of the film.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is the sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla. (ANI)

