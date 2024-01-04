Actor Varun Dhawan loves entertaining his fans, be it with his acting skills or his Instagram posts. On Thursday, the Badlapur star took to social media and dropped a hilarious video. Varun Dhawan Gives Glimpse of the Dazzling Fireworks As He Rings In New Year With Wife Natasha Dalal (Watch Video).

In the clip, Varun posted a video of him standing on a pool bed. However, he lost his balance and fell on it. "Entering 2024," he captioned the clip. The particular clip has left netizens in splits. "Hahahahah ouch," a social media user commented."Hilarious," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in a film directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Varun Dhawan and His Wife Natasha Dalal Spotted Leaving Mumbai Airport for New Year Vacation (Watch Video)

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.