Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Kochi with his family.

On Wednesday, he shared several pictures from his stay down South.

In one of the images, Varun could be seen hugging his father and veteran director David Dhawan from behind. He also posed with his mother Karuna Dhawan.

He also dropped a video of him playing with a dog named "Happy."

"A day in Kochi [?] The name is #happy," Varun captioned the post.

Varun's fam-jam pictures and videos from Kochi garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How cute," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen sharing screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

He also has 'Citadel' in his pipeline. 'Citadel' is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series of the same name, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

The Indian version of 'Citadel' is being created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K. (ANI)

