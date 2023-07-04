Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 ANI): Makers of the upcoming action-thriller 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' on Tuesday shared an intriguing video along with a pre-release teaser announcement.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Tej treated fans with a glimpse of his character and captioned the post, "Briefed and ready to take over! #GandeevadhariArjuna pre-teaser coming soon! Stay tuned.#GDA."

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:Uorfi Javed Criticises Manisha Rani For ‘Forcibly Kissing’ Abdu Rozik.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuQ73m0M7L9/

The video showcased Varun Tej as Arjun Varma and his role in ESSAY (Elite Security Services Agency).

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident in USA, Undergoes Nose Surgery- Reports.

It also gave insight into his responsibilities and skills and concluded with the phrase "Pre-Teaser Coming Soon."

Recently, the makers announced the official release date.

Varun Tej shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, "The calm before the storm. Locked & loaded for 25th August! See you all in theatres soon. #GandeevadhariArjuna."

Starring actor Varun Tej in the lead role, the film is all set to hit theaters on August 25.

In the new poster, Varun could be seen donning a black suit with a gun in his hand.

The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The makers recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the film. Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, "That's a wrap to one of my most exciting and adrenaline pumping schedule of #GandeevadhariArjuna in Hungary."

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.Based on true incidents, the makers have now begun the shooting of the film.

'VT 13' marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)