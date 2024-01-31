Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu action thriller 'Saindhav' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Venkatesh Daggubati plays the role of Saindhav Koneru, aka SaiKo.

Entrenched in a shadowy past, SaiKo has since embraced the responsibilities of a doting father, leading a simple family life with his daughter, Gayathri. However, the tranquility shatters when Gayathri is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition. Faced with the dire situation, SaiKo plunges back into the underworld, determined to save his daughter at any cost. This sets the stage for a relentless battle against his past adversaries, among them the merciless gangster Vikas Malik, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Interestingly, Venkatesh's 'Saindhav' marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut.

'Saindhav' was released in the theatres on January 13.

Now 'Saindhav' will stream on Prime Video on February 3.

Apart from this, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series 'Rana Naidu'.

The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.Helmed by Karan Anshuman, 'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan' and is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

'Rana Naidu' marked the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. 'Rana Naidu' Season 1 brought together a versatile cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla,Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais. (ANI)

