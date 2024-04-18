Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' will feature Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as upcoming guests. A teaser for the new episode was released by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The promo gives a glimpse of what seems to be a hilarious episode. Sunil Grover's character, dressed in a saree, attempts to flirt with Vicky in the trailer by calling him her husband. However, Vicky humorously stops it by saying, "My wife's name also starts with K. So by that logic, you and I are siblings."

Also Read | ED Heat on Raj Kundra: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth Rs 97.79 Crore Belonging to Shilpa Shetty's Husband.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C52xTSVOnVf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kapil also teases Sunny about his rumored relationship with actress Sharvari Wagh. Before Sunny can respond, Vicky jokes, "He isn't waiting for your response. The punchline has already been delivered." While discussing his elder brother's music, Sunny takes a playful jab at Vicky, saying, "He doesn't know how to sing, but he sings with a lot of passion." Kapil interprets this as both a compliment and an insult.

Also Read | Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Team Up for Frank Sinatra New Biopic.

The Kaushal brothers also share childhood memories, with Vicky mentioning how Sunny would sometimes end up in a gutter during walks with their father Sham Kaushal. Vicky also recalls their parents' insistence on hosting dance performances for guests, a common practice in many middle-class households.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, airing weekly on Netflix, has broadcast three episodes to date. The season began with guests Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor, followed by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The latest episode featured the team of Amar Singh Chamkila, including actors Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and director Imtiaz Ali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)