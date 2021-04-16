Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

Kaushal, 32, took to Instagram and shared a note thanking his fans for their wishes.

"Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe," the "Uri" actor wrote.

Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on April 5, writing that he tested positive "inspite of all care and precautions."

He was shooting for Dharma Productions' movie "Mr Lele" in the city, along with actor Bhumi Pednekar, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

The film's shooting was subsequently halted.

On Thursday, Mumbai, reported 8,217 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,53,159.

