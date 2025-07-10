Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Streaming platform Prime Video on Wednesday announced the premiere of "Zero Se Restart", a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the acclaimed film "12th Fail", directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Edited and directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, the documentary is produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films and is now streaming in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video, a press release said.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj Among 29 Celebrities Booked by ED for Endorsing Betting Apps.

"Zero Se Restart" takes viewers deep into the filmmaking process, offering a candid look at the emotional and creative journey behind "12th Fail", which featured Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles and emerged as a box office success in October 2023.

The movie was based on author Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel that chronicled the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Also Read | 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' to Premiere at 69th BFI London Film Festival, Film to Open With Star-Studded Cast Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor and More.

The documentary highlights the challenges, triumphs, and the intense commitment of the cast and crew as they brought the inspiring story to life.

“'Zero Se Restart' may initially seem like a behind-the-scenes documentary – and it certainly is. But when viewed, I hope a more powerful story emerges. I had little idea how to film '12th Fail' when I started — and yet, here it is," said Chopra.

"A celebration of courage embedded in all artistic processes. It's a perfect example that grit, grace and growth all come when you allow yourself to restart," he added.

Director Jaskunwar Singh Kohli said the documentary was culled from over 18,000 minutes of raw footage shot over three years.

“For any aspiring filmmakers out there, 'Zero Se Restart' is a treat — a one-stop destination to learn from the hilarious and brilliant VVC himself. I'm thrilled that now, thanks to Prime Video, we can finally share it with the world,” Kohli said.

Massey said revisiting the experience through the documentary was emotional.

“'Zero Se Restart' brought back the fear, the fire, and the faith. We shot in unpredictable locations, chasing moments with no safety net. Watching Mr. Chopra lead a young crew — armed with endless rewrites and no takers for the story at first — was truly inspiring. I hope this documentary inspires others to chase their dreams,” he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)