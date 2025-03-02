New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Actress Vidya Balan has taken a firm stand against the misuse of artificial intelligence after discovering that a deepfake video featuring her is circulating online.

The 'Kahaani' actress took to Instagram to alert her followers about the manipulated content and clarify that she has no connection with it.

Also Read | BRIT Awards 2025 Winners: Charli XCX Bags Song of the Year; Chappell Roan Takes Home Two Trophies - See Full List.

Sharing the deepfake video along with a statement, Vidya wrote, "There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic."

She emphasised that she had no involvement in creating or distributing the video and does not endorse its content in any manner.

Also Read | Nathalie Emmanuel Birthday: A Dazzling Queen of the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Vidya further urged her fans to be cautious and verify information before sharing such content.

"Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGqTmJCNfI-/?img_index=1

Deepfake technology, which enables the creation of highly realistic yet fabricated videos, has increasingly targeted celebrities.

Several Indian film personalities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, among others, have previously been victims of similar manipulations.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', alongside Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Released during Diwali last year, the film was a major box-office success. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)