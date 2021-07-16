New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, on Friday, announced that her short film 'Natkhat' will be coming out on July 24.

Slated to premiere on the OTT platform Voot, as part of their 'Film Festival', the movie brought India to the 2021 Oscar party after being highly acclaimed by international audiences.

Vidya took to her Instagram handle and shared the news of the film's premiere, along with a poster of the movie.

In the caption, she wrote, "What are you doing on 24th July? Mark your calendars because we are bringing you #Natkhat exclusively on @vootselect premiering at the #VootSelectFilmFest! #VootSelect #MadeForStories."

The Voot Select Film Festival, which is a direct-to-web curated cinematic experience, seeks to honour diverse filmmaking voices in the country. It will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies over eight days from July 24.

Earlier in February, a short clip of the movie had made rounds on social media. In it, Vidya could be seen massaging her child's head and having a conversation with him, which starts on an innocent note but soon becomes a gut-wrenching and worrying one.

'Natkhat', which takes on the delicate subject of gender equality, as shown in the scene, premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2, 2020. The Ronnie Screwvala produced film has been helmed by Shaan Vyas, who also co-wrote it with Annukampa Harsh.

Meanwhile, Vidya is currently being lauded for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sherni', wherein she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)