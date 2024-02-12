Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', is all set to return to the franchise.

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board.

"And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part.

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow...it will be a treat for sure," a social media user commented.

"Finally, the OG," another one commented.

"Super excited," a fan wrote.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will be released this Diwali. (ANI)

