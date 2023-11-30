Vijay Deverakonda was among the actors who cast their vote in the Telangana assembly polls on Thursday. He urged people to cast their votes in large numbers. Deverakonda reached Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote. "I heard that the polling percentage is a little low. I request all the young boys and girls who have their voting ID and election card to come and vote. Come with your families and vote, you should do it," he told the media.

Deverakonda was wearing a hoodie and black sunglasses and waved at his fans as he arrived to cast his vote. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun Arrives to Cast His Vote At The Polling Station (Watch Video).

Actor Rana Daggubati, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife and actors Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati and Allu Arjun also cast their franchise in the Telangana polls. The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm in most areas. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Allu Arjun Wins Hearts With a Touching Gesture Towards Young Fan Who Wants To Increase Her Social Media Followers (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda Casts Vote, Urges Fans to Exercise Their Civic Duty:

#WATCH | Actor Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote in Telangana Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/BkZmqbsHba — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda's latest release Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu successfully managed to strike a chord with people. Vijay will be seen in VD 12. The film is being directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.