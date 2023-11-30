Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun once again proved his kindness at a polling booth in Hyderabad during the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. He received a sweet request from a fan to help double her social media followers, and without hesitation, he agreed. In a viral video, Allu Arjun is seen sitting beside a young fan, confirming if the video would help her gain followers. She aimed for 30,000 followers, starting from her 13K count, and Allu Arjun supported her goal. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Allu Arjun Arrives to Cast His Vote At The Polling Station (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun's Sweet Gesture Towards A Young Fan Is Winning The Internet:

