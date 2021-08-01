Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) South star Vijay Sethupathi has joined Shahid Kapoor on the upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the filmmaker duo confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor on social media teased that he is set to collaborate with Sethupathi, star of Tamil films "Super Deluxe" and "Master".

Raj and DK later shared a picture with Sethupathi from the set of the Amazon Prime Video show, also starring Raashii Khanna.

"Makkal Selvan in da house," the directors captioned the post on Instagram, calling Sethupathi by his Tamil sobriquet meaning "people's treasure".

Khanna, who has worked with the National Award-winning actor in "Sangathamizhan" and the upcoming "Tughlaq Darbar", welcomed Sethupathi to the set.

"Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir," she tweeted with a selfie.

Kapoor, who will make his digital debut with the yet-untitled series, posted a short video on Instagram, tagging Sethupathi and Khanna.

"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk... Can't wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," he had written.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show has been created and written by Raj and DK, best known for "The Family Man", also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

The confirmation from the directors comes after reports that Sethupathi is set to star in the upcoming show.

