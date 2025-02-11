Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is all set to come up with his new directorial 'Tumko Meri Kasam', which features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles.

As per Vikram Bhatt, the film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Speaking with ANI, Bhatt opened up about his experience directing this movie, and said the audience would get to know a lot about Ajay's life through the movie.

He said, "The film is loosely inspired by his (Ajay Murdia) life. There are also elements of fiction as it's necessary to tell the story in engaging way. A dash of drama is needed...Audience would get to know a lot about Ajay's life through this film."

Interestingly, the movie also marks the debut of Vikram Bhatt as a lyricist. On the launch of the song 'Berang' from the film, Bhatt said, "Berang is for heartbroken people out there...Also, this song is my first-ever track as a lyricist," he shared.

Last year in August, Kher dropped a glimpse of the mahurat shot of the film Tumko Meri Kasam in which he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt.

"I am fortunate that after almost 28 years, my great director of films like Saransh, Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Janam, and Chahat, #MaheshBhatt Saab, directed me once again for the masterpiece of my 543rd film, Tumko Meri Kasam! All hail! Honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic Mahurat shot of my 543rd film #TumkoMeriKasam! The film will be directed by #VikramBhatt. Jai Ho! #MagicOfCinema," the post caption read.

'Tumko Meri Kasam' is Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment, Produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors. Music is by Prateek Walia. Lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music is with Zee. (ANI)

