Riyan Parag had attracted a lot of attention last year, not just for his India debut but also for his YouTube search history, which got leaked during a stream. Fans were quick to notice explicit searches on Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan and soon, screenshots of the same had gone viral on social media, which in turn had invited several reactions. Speaking on the controversy, the all-rounder shared that it had happened before the IPL. "I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicized now, but it happened before the IPL. One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted," he said, while speaking to City1016, a radio station based in UAE. ‘Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot’ Riyan Parag Search History on YouTube Leaked? Unverified Claims About Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Go Viral.

The Assam cricketer shared his thoughts on how he reacted after he noticed his search history which went viral. "So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened." He further explained why he did not come out with an explanation or clarification on this incident. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn't think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand." Ed Sheeran Dons Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2025, Plays Cricket With Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Opens On His YouTube Search History Controversy

Riyan Parag made his T20I debut in India's first assignment post their T20 World Cup success in 2024. The 23-year-old also was handed his ODI debut in the SL vs ODI series that followed and was presented with his debut cap by Virat Kohli. He was also one of Rajasthan Royals' retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction with the franchise retaining him for a massive sum of Rs 14 crore.

