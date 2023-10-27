Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) "Thangalaan", superstar Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with director Pa Ranjith, will hit the theatres worldwide on January 26, 2024, the makers announced on Friday.

The 57-year-old actor shared the film's release date and new poster on his official X account.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Resolves Fights Between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Asks Actress, ‘Are You Here To Lose Your Individuality?’.

"A fiery story of a bygone era that's waiting to be told & cherished... #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024," the actor posted. He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will drop on November 1.

Pa Ranjith, known for blockbusters such as “Madras”, “Kabali”, “Kaala” and “Sarpatta Parambarai”, also shared the movie's release date on X.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded 2014 Album ‘1989’ and Five New Original Tracks!.

“Thangalaan” is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining. The film also stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ranjith's Neelam Productions. GV Prakash is scoring the music.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's two-part magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan”. He will next be seen in action spy film "Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam", set to arrive in theatres on November 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)