Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna on Tuesday unveiled a new clip from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared a clip introducing fans to the world of 'The Sabarmati Report' that he captioned, "Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting 'The Sabarmati Report', in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

The video clip features the actor playing the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, sitting in a studio as he announces the news on February 27, 2002 when the Godhra accident happened.

As per a PR release, the film narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The video concludes with a text that again reads, "27th February 2002. Godhra, Gujarat. A homage to the 59 innocent lives burned to death. 22 years two official reports & multiple investigations later, The Sabarmati Report".

The film is all set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail.'

He will also be seen in the second instalment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

Raashii Khanna, on the other hand, will be next seen in an aerial action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

'Yodha' is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. (ANI)

